BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-02

President denounces use of brutal force against Palestinians

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has denounced the use of brutal force against innocent Palestinians, and called for the lifting of the siege and opening of a humanitarian corridor for Palestinians.

He said Pakistan was seriously concerned at the incessant Israeli aggression against civilians, which had killed thousands of people including women, children, and the elderly. He stressed that the international community should condemn the continued Israeli aggression in Gaza.

He stated that Pakistan stood for a total withdrawal of Israel from all occupied Arab territories, including Jerusalem, as well as the establishment of an independent homeland for Palestinians with Al-Quds Sharif as its capital.

The president gave these remarks during a presentation of diplomatic credentials ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday. The Ambassador-designate of Jordan, Dr Maen AM Khreasat, Ambassador-designate of Holy See, Archbishop Germano Penemote Apostolic Nuncio, Ambassador-designate of Czech Republic, Ladislav Steinhubel, the High Commissioner-designate of Brunei Darussalam, Colonel Pengiran Haji Kamal Bashah bin Pengiran Haji Ahmad (retired), and the Ambassador-designate of Qatar to Pakistan, Ali Mubarak AE Al-Khater, presented their diplomatic credentials to President Dr Alvi and later, separately called on him.

Talking to the envoys, the president said Pakistan was closely monitoring the situation in Palestine and wanted the restoration of the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine. He highlighted that Pakistan had consistently supported the Palestine cause, and wanted a comprehensive resolution of all outstanding Arab-Israeli disputes to ensure lasting peace in the region.

Speaking to the envoys, the president said Pakistan wanted to further intensify political, economic, and cultural links with all friendly countries, besides increasing bilateral trade and investment relations.

He highlighted that Pakistan had established a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which provided a one-window facility for investment in IT, corporate farming, minerals and energy sectors of Pakistan. He said foreign investors should benefit from the investment-friendly policies of Pakistan and invest in these sectors.

The president also highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The president congratulated the envoys on their new assignments and expressed confidence that they would further strengthen bilateral relations of their respective countries with Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Arif Alvi Palestinians international community Humanitarian SIFC

Comments

1000 characters

President denounces use of brutal force against Palestinians

Replacing words ‘federal govt’ with appropriate authority: PM asks ministries, divisions to take action at their own level

October CPI-based inflation stays high at 26.9pc YoY

NTDC urges Nepra to release withheld amount

Faizabad sit-in case: SC rejects govt’s fact-finding panel

Nationwide operation launched

$340bn investment needed to address climate challenges: finance minister

LHC dismisses plea against ATIR member’s appointment

Thatta water supply case: AC summons Zardari, 14 others on Dec 18

How prices of HSD, petrol kept unchanged?

Shamshad urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

Read more stories