BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
DGKC 53.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
FABL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FCCL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
FFL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
OGDC 100.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
PAEL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
PIOC 103.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.79%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
PRL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.2%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
TRG 69.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-7.04%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By 55.5 (1.06%)
BR30 18,262 Increased By 121.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
FWO AND FAIZAN STEEL: A TRIBUTE TO FWO A RELATIONSHIP AS STRONG AS STEEL

Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

TEXT: Frontier Works Organization (FWO), a military organisation that strives to create a bright Pakistan through developing projects at a National level has been in a strong partnership with Faizan Steel for over 25 years.

FWO has been continuously working towards adding value to society through their projects and Faizan Steel is supporting their work through provision of quality and revolutionized steel products.

Both establishments are committed to the development of Pakistan, with quality at their core and their mission to strengthen Pakistan’s economy by using and providing the best resources available through participation in projects such as the formation of CPEC, M9 Motorway and Dams by providing quality steel for construction in an effort to bolster and reinforce the foundation of Pakistan.

FWO is dedicated to continually achieve greatness along with Faizan Steel as they stand strong to continue to serve by structuring and strengthening Pakistan with their constant efforts and actions through their partnership and hopes of bringing change by continuing to play a vital part to uphold Pakistan and the ideologies it was built upon.

