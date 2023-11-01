BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
PIFD hosts laptop distribution ceremony

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

LAHORE: Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) hosted a Laptop distribution ceremony here on Tuesday in coordination with Higher Education Commission (HEC) under Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme, a flagship initiative of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme executed by the HEC.

PIFD Vice Chancellor, Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil distributed the Laptops among 67 students of the Institute. HEC representatives, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil commended the government effort to encourage students through distribution of free laptops for boosting their academic performance as well as providing them an opportunity to excel in their research endeavours. She said that in today’s fast paced global competition the technology is playing the most significant role and this initiative of the government shall further strengthen its commitment to promote digital empowerment and academic excellence among youth. She also congratulated the students who benefited from this scheme.

While receiving the Laptops, students have shown great enthusiasm and thanked the government for assisting them to access a huge reservoir of knowledge and explore new arenas in education pursuits and research.

