BAFL 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.03%)
BIPL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.56%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.59%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.46%)
DGKC 54.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.82%)
FABL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.8%)
HUBC 100.49 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.53%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 101.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1%)
PAEL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
PIOC 105.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PPL 82.62 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.46%)
PRL 20.47 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.06%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.31 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.45%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
TRG 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.93%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,289 Increased By 56.9 (1.09%)
BR30 18,283 Increased By 141.8 (0.78%)
KSE100 51,966 Increased By 482.7 (0.94%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 163.9 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s smog-covered north on highest pollution alert as visibility drops

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 11:38am

BEIJING: Authorities issued their highest warnings for fog and haze on Tuesday as smog enveloped major cities in northern China, warning the public that visibility could drop to less than 50 metres (164 feet).

Northern province Hebei launched an anti-pollution emergency response, listing traffic safety controls for when necessary including suspending flight takeoffs and landings, temporarily closing highways and suspending ferries, China’s meteorological bureau said in a notice.

Authorities also warned road users to stop in safe parking areas when conditions required and asked people to stay indoors. Beijing said it would implement traffic control measures if the capital activates its highest air pollution warning.

Heavy smog has engulfed the country’s north for a few days while autumn temperatures soared to typical early summer levels close to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas.

Experts said weak cold air currents from the north pole were a key factor behind the unusual weather.

As air pollution levels in the wider Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area and northern part of Henan province reached moderate to severe, pollution control experts said increased industrial activities, heavy trucking and crop fires had contributed to the haze, state media CCTV reported.

Regional power consumption in late October was up 5% compared with first half of the month, more significantly in the cement, brick and tile industries, worsening conditions, CCTV said.

Anti-smog cell set up at divisional level

Parts of Tianjin municipality and Hebei and Shandong provinces, as well as eastern areas of Jiangsu province saw heavy fog resulting in visibility of less than 1 km (0.62 mile) on Tuesday morning, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said.

Until Thursday, light to moderate haze will continue to cover the central and southern parts of China’s northern region, with severe haze forecast in the central parts, NMC said.

Cold air currents are forecast to stream in the north from Thursday night, creating conditions that could weaken and dissipate the haze, the weather forecaster said.

China china smog province Hebei

Comments

1000 characters

China’s smog-covered north on highest pollution alert as visibility drops

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

PIA sell-off: Minister holds meeting with potential FAs

Privatisation list: Cabinet approves withdrawal of PSM

MTBs and Ijara Sukuk Rules: Cabinet approves summary regarding amendment: MoF

Federal institutions: Rs80bn set aside for debt repayment

Industrial power consumers: FD terms proposed winter package ‘vague’

Recoveries under QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment of Rs1.7 per unit

Energy projects sans Chinese IPPs: PPIB resubmits transition from LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

Read more stories