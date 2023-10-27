BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-27

Anti-smog cell set up at divisional level

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2023 05:16am

LAHORE: To control smog in the provincial capital, the Lahore administration has established an anti-smog cell at the divisional level.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting here on Thursday. It was decided that the Additional Commissioner Coordination Lahore division will be the chairman of the cell while ADCGs of all districts, Director of Environment, MCL, Traffic Police, LDA, PHA and LWMC have been appointed its members. The step was taken to implement the orders of the Lahore High Court.

On his occasion, the Commissioner said that steps taken by each department for anti-smog will be verified by a third party. He further said that if any Pyrolysis plant is found to be active, an action will be taken against him/her.

He also said that mist machines, used for water sprinkling, will be filled only from WASA’s rainwater tanks and fresh water will not be used for water sprinkling. “The use of hydrants and groundwater for spraying water is prohibited and the orders must be followed,” he added.

He also called for a report on the police squad’s actions against setting fire to crops in the areas around the highways and motorways; instead of setting fire to crop residues, alternative machines should be provided to farmers to destroy them, adding that help will be taken from the agriculture department.

He also observed that in some areas, trolleys carrying sand and soil have been seen without covers; thus, the traffic police will take action against them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court smog WASA Muhammad Ali Randhawa Anti smog cell

Comments

1000 characters

Anti-smog cell set up at divisional level

South Africa break Pakistan hearts with one-wicket World Cup win

UN agency says ‘meaningful and uninterrupted’ aid needed for Gaza

Inter-bank: rupee sees fifth consecutive decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee inches upward against US dollar

33,000 illegal immigrants identified via mapping to be deported: minister

Askari Bank latest to establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Stocks retreat, KSE-100 loses 241 points amid selling pressure

Indus Motor Company posts profit of Rs3.22bn in July-September, 148% higher YoY

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran’s bail plea

Behind Biden’s shift on Israel assault: deaths of Palestinians, international pressure

Read more stories