Anti-smog cell set up at divisional level

LAHORE: To control smog in the provincial capital, the Lahore administration has established an anti-smog cell at the divisional level.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting here on Thursday. It was decided that the Additional Commissioner Coordination Lahore division will be the chairman of the cell while ADCGs of all districts, Director of Environment, MCL, Traffic Police, LDA, PHA and LWMC have been appointed its members. The step was taken to implement the orders of the Lahore High Court.

On his occasion, the Commissioner said that steps taken by each department for anti-smog will be verified by a third party. He further said that if any Pyrolysis plant is found to be active, an action will be taken against him/her.

He also said that mist machines, used for water sprinkling, will be filled only from WASA’s rainwater tanks and fresh water will not be used for water sprinkling. “The use of hydrants and groundwater for spraying water is prohibited and the orders must be followed,” he added.

He also called for a report on the police squad’s actions against setting fire to crops in the areas around the highways and motorways; instead of setting fire to crop residues, alternative machines should be provided to farmers to destroy them, adding that help will be taken from the agriculture department.

He also observed that in some areas, trolleys carrying sand and soil have been seen without covers; thus, the traffic police will take action against them.

