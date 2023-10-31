BAFL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
BIPL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.63%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.8%)
DGKC 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.67%)
FABL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FCCL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
FFL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.38%)
HBL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.02%)
HUBC 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.73%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.03%)
OGDC 100.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.8%)
PAEL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
PIOC 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.62%)
PPL 82.38 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.16%)
PRL 19.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.88%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 52.62 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.06%)
SSGC 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.95%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.69%)
UNITY 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,245 Increased By 13.2 (0.25%)
BR30 18,199 Increased By 58 (0.32%)
KSE100 51,604 Increased By 121.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,703 Increased By 53.3 (0.3%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 30, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 31 Oct, 2023 09:03am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Section 7E: Sindh High Court grants stay for TY2023 subject to 50% payment

Read here for details.

  • Army officers, judges ‘fully liable’ under NAB laws: SC judge

Read here for details.

  • Gold drops Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Air Link, Xiaomi partner for production of Xiaomi Smart TVs

Read here for details.

  • SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Read here for details.

  • Lotte Chemical extends plant shutdown as lower demand persists

Read here for details.

  • Decision to expel illegal immigrants in keeping with Pakistan’s domestic laws:

Read here for details.

  • Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Habib Metropolitan Bank

Read here for details.

  • Gas tariffs increased

Read here for details.

  • Punjab unveils Rs2trn budget for four months

Read here for details.

