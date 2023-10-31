BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 30, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Section 7E: Sindh High Court grants stay for TY2023 subject to 50% payment
- Army officers, judges ‘fully liable’ under NAB laws: SC judge
- Gold drops Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan
- Air Link, Xiaomi partner for production of Xiaomi Smart TVs
- SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%
- Lotte Chemical extends plant shutdown as lower demand persists
- Decision to expel illegal immigrants in keeping with Pakistan’s domestic laws:
- Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Habib Metropolitan Bank
- Gas tariffs increased
- Punjab unveils Rs2trn budget for four months
