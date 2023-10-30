Air Link, Xiaomi partner for production of Xiaomi Smart TVs

Air Link Communication Limited (AIRLINK), one of the leading mobile phone manufacturers and distributors in Pakistan, announced on Monday that Xiaomi has decided to partner with the company to produce smart TVs at its facility in Lahore.

The development was shared by Air Link in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“We are excited to announce that Xiaomi, a leading consumer electronics and smartphone manufacturer of the world, has decided to be partnered with Air Link to produce Xiaomi Smart TVs,” read the notice.

“Jiang, the global AIoT Head of Xiaomi, expressed full confidence and support for Air Link in this project. He also praised Air Link’s record of success in its current collaborations with Xiaomi,” read the notice.

Air Link informed that Xiaomi is a premier global manufacturer of consumer electronics and smartphones.

“It is the No.1 TV brand in Mainland China in 1H 2023 and No.5 in the world. It is also the world’s No. 3 brand in smartphones. Xiaomi’s products are sold in more than 100 countries and regions. Xiaomi this year was 360 in the Fortune Global 500 list, its fifth consecutive year on the prestigious list,” said the company.

Xiaomi and Air Link already have a strategic partnership for the local production of Xiaomi smartphones.

“The addition of Xiaomi smart TVs will potentially generate jobs opportunities and substantially increase Air Link’s revenue,” it added.