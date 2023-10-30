Decision to expel illegal immigrants in keeping with Pakistan’s domestic laws: FO

Pakistan said on Monday that the decision to ask illegal immigrants to leave was in exercise of its domestic laws irrespective of their nationality and country of origin“.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said this in response to a press statement issued by United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), which had called on Pakistan to “suspend forcible returns of Afghan nationals before it is too late to avoid a human rights catastrophe”.

“The decision is in exercise of Pakistan’s sovereign domestic laws, and compliant with applicable international norms and principles.

All foreign nationals legally residing/registered in Pakistan are beyond the purview of this Plan,“ the FO said in a statement.

It further said that Pakistan takes its commitments towards protection and safety needs of those in vulnerable situations with utmost seriousness, adding that “the country’s record of the last 40 years in hosting millions of Afghan brothers and sisters speaks for itself.”

It urged the international community to “scale up collective efforts to address protracted refugee situations through advancing durable solutions as a matter of priority.

“Pakistan will continue to work with our international partners to this end,” it added.

Last week, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti said that illegal foreigners who continue to stay in the country after November 1 will be provided stay at holding centres before being repatriated to their respective countries.

In a press conference, the caretaker minister said no compromise will be made on the deadline given for voluntary repatriation.

UN agencies appeal to Pakistan to continue protecting vulnerable Afghans

He dispelled the impression that the government desires repatriation of Afghans only, saying that the deadline is for every foreigner who is staying illegally in Pakistan.

On October 3, the caretaker government directed all illegal immigrants to sell their properties and leave the country by November 1.

Over 50,000 illegal Afghan refugees have so far been repatriated to their country, as per Radio Pakistan, for which the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees has made appropriate arrangements.

Security officers of Pakistan Army, police personnel, government administration, traffic police, and FC personnel are also actively engaged at the border for safe return of the Afghan nationals.

Last month, addressing a press conference after the apex committee meeting under the chairmanship of the interim prime minister, Bugti stated that illegal foreign residents were being given a deadline of November 1 to leave the country.

The minister informed that 1.73 million unregistered and illegal Afghans are currently living in Pakistan.