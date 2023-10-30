BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
Gold drops Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published October 30, 2023 Updated October 30, 2023 03:46pm

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Monday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs212,100 per tola, after moving down by Rs1,200.

The 10-garam gold was sold at Rs181,842 after a decrease of Rs1,028, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold rates had increased by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs213,300 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at $2,012, after a decline of $14 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.

