Punjab unveils Rs2trn budget for four months

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government on Monday presented Rs 2076.2 billion four-month (November, December 2023 and January and February 2024) budget including a development expenditures of Rs 351 billion.

In the budget, a significant allocation of 50 billion rupees was sanctioned to provide relief to the residents of the province. Additionally, substantial allocations were made towards crucial sectors; the health sector received an allocation of 208 billion rupees, while the education sector secured 222 billion rupees.

Further, 10 billion rupees have been set aside for the advancement of the agricultural sector. An amount of Rs 1.8 billion 80 set aside for the National Health Support Programme, along with an allocation of Rs 5 billion for Punjab textbooks.

In a move addressing climate change challenges, Rs 7.3 billion were earmarked for necessary initiatives. A significant milestone was achieved with the Cabinet’s approval of implementing a minimum wage of Rs 32 thousand for workers effective from July 1, 2023.

Earlier, the interim Punjab Cabinet meeting was held with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair. The session saw the green light for the Punjab government’s budget covering the upcoming four months from November 2023 to February 2024.

The Finance Secretary Punjab gave a comprehensive briefing on the salient features of the forthcoming four-month budget, elucidating on the robust financial standing and surplus resources of the Punjab government. Notably, it was emphasized that the budget maintains a surplus rather than a deficit.

The cabinet meeting also placed a strong emphasis on anti-smog measures, particularly in areas including Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, and Kasur. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi urged a zero-tolerance approach towards violations of these measures, directing Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to rigorously enforce regulations on smoke-emitting vehicles and brick kilns.

