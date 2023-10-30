BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.03%)
BOP 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-9.61%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.68%)
DGKC 53.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.34%)
FABL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FCCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.75%)
HBL 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
HUBC 99.10 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.44%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
MLCF 36.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.06%)
OGDC 100.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.96%)
PAEL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (7.2%)
PIBTL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
PIOC 105.31 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.44%)
PPL 80.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.55%)
PRL 19.33 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.23%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.19%)
SNGP 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.51%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
TRG 75.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.41%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,222 Increased By 55.6 (1.08%)
BR30 18,158 Increased By 154.2 (0.86%)
KSE100 51,467 Increased By 523.5 (1.03%)
KSE30 17,646 Increased By 148.4 (0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance LOTCHEM (Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited) 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.34%

Lotte Chemical extends plant shutdown as lower demand persists

BR Web Desk Published 30 Oct, 2023 02:37pm

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited (LOTCHEM) announced it will extend the shutdown of its plant operations, citing lower demand.

The chemical maker, a manufacturer and seller of pure terephthalic acid, shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“Due to lower downstream demand as notified vide our letter dated 17 October 2023, the management of the company has decided to extend suspension of plant operations till November 12,” read the notice.

Earlier, the company said it was going to temporarily suspend the plant operations from 18 October 2023 to 29 October 2023 due to lower downstream demand and in order to efficiently manage inventory and production.

The announcement comes as Pakistan’s manufacturing sector continues to remain engulfed in issues including a decline in demand, resulting in companies either shutting temporarily or rolling back operations.

In October alone, companies from various sectors including Agriauto Industries Limited, Indus Motor Company, Shahzad Textile Mills Limited, and Elahi Cotton Mills Limited have announced temporary closures.

Last week, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) announced another temporary shutdown of its automobile and motorcycle plants amid inventory shortage.

As per LOTCHEM’s latest financial results, the company’s profit after tax clocked in at Rs1.99 billion during the first quarter of FY24, a plunge of over 26%, as compared to Rs2.7 billion recorded in the same period of last year (SPLY).

As a result, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) was recorded at Rs1.31 per share in 1QFY24, as compared to Rs1.79 per share in SPLY.

Pakistan Economy PSX industries plant shutdown PSX notice Economic distress Lotte Chemicals lower demand demand

Comments

1000 characters

Lotte Chemical extends plant shutdown as lower demand persists

SBP set to announce monetary policy shortly with majority expecting ‘status quo’

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor fall against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sustains losses against US dollar

Decision to expel illegal immigrants in keeping with Pakistan’s domestic laws: FO

Lucky Cement to invest Rs4bn in Lucky Core Ventures and National Resources Limited

Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Habib Metropolitan Bank

Bank of Punjab considers wholly-owned Exchange Company

Oil falls more than 1% as concerns about Mideast supply ease

India vows to free its ex-navy personnel on Qatar death row

Read more stories