BAFL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
BIPL 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.82%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.39%)
CNERGY 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
DFML 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.5%)
DGKC 52.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FCCL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
FFL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.75%)
HBL 94.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.71%)
HUBC 99.50 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.85%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
MLCF 35.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
OGDC 100.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.11%)
PAEL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
PIBTL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
PIOC 103.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
PPL 81.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.14%)
PRL 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.74%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.26%)
SNGP 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.12%)
SSGC 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.69%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TRG 74.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.29%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,208 Increased By 41 (0.79%)
BR30 18,138 Increased By 135.1 (0.75%)
KSE100 51,363 Increased By 418.9 (0.82%)
KSE30 17,627 Increased By 129.6 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool fought for Diaz, Klopp says, after Colombian’s father kidnapped

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2023 11:38am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Liverpool were “fighting for Luis Diaz” in their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at home on Sunday, manager Juergen Klopp said, as authorities in Colombia search for Diaz’s kidnapped father.

Kidnappers tried to seize both of Diaz’s parents near their home in Colombia on Saturday but his mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said. Authorities are trying to rescue Diaz’s father.

The forward was absent from Liverpool’s team against Nottingham Forest in light of the incident.

Klopp told reporters that the Colombian international wanted to go home but he did not say if he would. “I don’t want to make the game bigger than it was but it was definitely, we tried to help Lucho with the fight we put in,” Klopp said, referring to Diaz by his nickname.

“Obviously, we want to help but we cannot really help so the only thing we can do is fight for him and that’s what the boys did.”

Liverpool boss Klopp not concerned by Nunez’s finishing

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota held up Diaz’s number seven shirt to show support for him after scoring the first goal of the match as the 2019-20 champions stayed fourth in the table with 23 points from 10 games.

The Colombia Football Federation has appealed to the kidnappers to release the father of the 43-time international.

“We ask the captors of Luis Manuel Diaz, father of Luis Fernando Diaz, to release him now, without conditions,” the Colombian FA posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Football is peace. Lucho, we are with you. Colombia is with you.” The Colombian police have announced a reward of 200 million Colombian pesos ($48,300) for information leading to the rescue of Diaz’s father.

Liverpool Luis Diaz Diogo Jota

Comments

1000 characters

Liverpool fought for Diaz, Klopp says, after Colombian’s father kidnapped

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor fall against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sustains losses against US dollar

Remittance inflows likely to recover

Incorrect tax liability: FTO summons FBR officials

Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim ‘travel ban’

Bank of Punjab considers wholly-owned Exchange Company

Oil declines 1% ahead of US, China data

Nov 23 to March 24: PPRA grants SLL exemption on LPG purchases

Irregularities in Guddu thermal power station: NAB seeks details of GHCL CEO, others

Punjab to approve 4-month budget today

Read more stories