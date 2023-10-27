BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool boss Klopp not concerned by Nunez’s finishing

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2023 11:38am

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he is relaxed about Darwin Nunez’s finishing after the Uruguayan striker missed an open goal, as the Merseyside giants maintained a perfect record in the Europa League this season with a 5-1 win over Toulouse.

The 24-year-old, who moved to the Premier League club from Portuguese side Benfica for an initial fee of 64 million pounds ($77.66 million) in June last year, missed the chance to score his second goal of the night on Thursday against Ligue 1’s Toulouse, but put on a complete performance at Anfield.

Having netted in the first half, Nunez helped Liverpool move five points clear at the top of Group E. Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah were all on the scoresheet.

“He played incredible. Honestly, in this moment, I couldn’t care less that he hits the post in that moment because everything before was super-convincing, was absolutely clear,” Klopp told reporters.

Salah double downs 10-man Everton in controversial Merseyside derby

“How he took the defender away, how he passed the goalie, it was a perfect situation … He’s a happy boy or man in the moment and you can see that every day.

And now we have to make sure that it stays like that.“ The German said there was a lot more to come from 21-year-old midfielder Gravenberch, who slotted into the corner moments after Nunez’s miss.

It was the Dutchman’s first back-to-back start in 18 months, having joined from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day in September.

“I really like him as a boy and as a player, and it’s really nice to see how much he starts believing in himself again. That’s obviously very important for each player but for a young player especially,” Klopp said of Gravenberch.

When asked what he’s made of Liverpool this season, Klopp said: “I think it’s really easy to fall in love with this team because it (has) so much excitement in it. “How the team interacts with each other is really nice because when you talk about the rebuild of a team then it is all about the things you see on the pitch, obviously, but to see that there must be a rebuild off the pitch as well – and that’s going really well.”

Fourth in the Premier League, Liverpool are three points off the top of the table and next host Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Juergen Klopp

Comments

1000 characters

Liverpool boss Klopp not concerned by Nunez’s finishing

Internet, phone network cut across Gaza

South Africa break Pakistan hearts with one-wicket World Cup win

UN agency says ‘meaningful and uninterrupted’ aid needed for Gaza

Inter-bank: rupee sees fifth consecutive decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee inches upward against US dollar

33,000 illegal immigrants identified via mapping to be deported: minister

Askari Bank latest to establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Stocks retreat, KSE-100 loses 241 points amid selling pressure

Indus Motor Company posts profit of Rs3.22bn in July-September, 148% higher YoY

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran’s bail plea

Read more stories