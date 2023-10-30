Futures spread down 657bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 657bps to 11.48 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 137.0 percent to 214.62 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 90.55 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 99.0 percent to Rs 8.36 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 4.20 billion.

