20th Annual Excellence Awards: Message from Sajjad Anwar CFA President, CFA Society Pakistan

TEXT: CFA Society Pakistan is a Not-for-Profit company regulated by SECP and affiliated with the CFA Institute based in USA. Our mission is to promote the highest standards of ethics and professionalism in the financial industry, strive for development of financial markets through innovations in products and processes, and work hand in hand with policy makers and regulators in formulating modern and effective policy and regulatory frameworks for financial markets and institutions.

I would like to thank our Chief Guest, Mr. Muhammad Ali, Honorable Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum and esteemed Guest of honor, Dr. Inayat Hussain, CFA, Deputy Governor, State Bank of Pakistan for gracing us with their presence at the event. I would also like to thank the Board of Directors of CFA Society Pakistan, Members of the Society and my fellow colleagues who participated as judges and volunteers to ensure that the evaluation process in these awards is both ethical and transparent.

Our journey began two decades ago with the aim to recognize exceptional achievements in the financial industry. Today, it has evolved into a grand tradition we all eagerly anticipate. Since our inaugural Annual Excellence Award ceremony in 2003, we have grown to encompass seven categories, including AMC, Banking, Brokerage, Corporate Finance, Investor Relations, ESG Reporting, and Recognizing Gender Diversity in the Workplace awards. These awards mirror the core mission of CFA Society Pakistan: promote the highest standards of ethics and professional excellence in the financial industry of Pakistan, for the ultimate benefit of society. Our members, who are CFA Charterholders, also follow this mission and have demonstrated their commitment to continuous learning and improvement, serving as beacons of knowledge and expertise in the field of finance.

The Annual Excellence awards not only serve to celebrate outstanding industry achievements but also motivate us to perpetually strive for excellence, uphold the highest ethical standards, and contribute positively to our nation's prosperity.

