Gold per tola price increases Rs1,250 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan increased on Monday, in line with rise in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs209,600 per tola, after moving up by Rs1,250.

The 10-garam gold was sold at Rs179,698 after an increase of Rs1,072, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold rates had increased by Rs2,200 to settle at Rs208,500 per tola.

Gold prices in Pakistan advanced on Monday on the back of up to $9 rise in the international rate.

In the international market, gold was priced at $2,001 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.