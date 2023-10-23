BAFL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
BIPL 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.71%)
BOP 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
DGKC 51.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.66%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.35%)
HBL 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.34%)
HUBC 95.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.9%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
OGDC 102.11 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (5.49%)
PAEL 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.76%)
PIOC 99.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.99%)
PPL 84.95 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.6%)
PRL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.94%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 54.00 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.29%)
SSGC 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.04%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
TRG 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.14%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 5,192 Increased By 32.4 (0.63%)
BR30 18,365 Increased By 168.6 (0.93%)
KSE100 51,071 Increased By 339 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,597 Increased By 138.1 (0.79%)
Gold per tola price increases Rs1,250 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 23 Oct, 2023 03:39pm

Gold rates in Pakistan increased on Monday, in line with rise in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs209,600 per tola, after moving up by Rs1,250.

The 10-garam gold was sold at Rs179,698 after an increase of Rs1,072, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold rates had increased by Rs2,200 to settle at Rs208,500 per tola.

Gold prices in Pakistan advanced on Monday on the back of up to $9 rise in the international rate.

In the international market, gold was priced at $2,001 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.

