Gold per tola price increases Rs2,200 in Pakistan

  • Rate of 24-carat bar settles at Rs208,500 per tola
BR Web Desk Published 20 Oct, 2023 04:32pm

Gold rose Rs2,200 per tola in Pakistan on Friday in line with an increase in the international rate, as investors flocked toward safe-haven assets amid the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East.

Gold per tola price stood at Rs208,500, while the 10-gram was sold at Rs178,755, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had remained largely stable, with per tola price at Rs206,300, after a slight decrease of Rs200.

In the international market, gold prices hit a three-month high on Friday and were set for a second straight weekly gain, with demand bolstered by the Middle East conflict.

According to APGJSA, gold was sold at $1,999 in the international market, after a single-day increase of $27.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,550 per tola.

