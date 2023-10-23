Futures spread up 332bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 332bps to 18.05 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter slightly improved as average daily volumes increased by 1.9 percent to 90.55 million shares during this week as compared previous week’s average of 88.87 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter, however declined by 10.0 percent to Rs 4.20 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 4.66 billion.

