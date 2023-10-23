Punjab CM visits flyover project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Akbar Chowk flyovers project Sunday. He inspected the flyover himself by driving the vehicle and directed to complete remaining construction early and restoration of College Road, as well.

He asked to complete asphalt work on the bridge at the earliest, adding that the other side of the flyover should also be completed, as soon as possible.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the project will be opened for traffic by the mid of November. Commissioner Lahore/ DG LDA gave a briefing about progress being made on the project. The contractor apprised about construction activities and completion of the project.

Later, CM while talking with the media said that not only Nawaz Sharif but others are also provided security. All the leaders are provided security according to Police SOPs. Security and chambers were also provided at the Zaman Park. PTI Chairman was also provided equal security.

He said arrested protesting teachers have been released across Punjab; however, no one will be allowed to close educational institutions. To include students in the protests is inappropriate and wrong. It is not at all appropriate to close down schools in Punjab.

He said rumours about privatization of schools are baseless. He said the rumours about Rs50,000 fees is utterly wrong. “I promised to give something good to the journalists. Not only I but my ministers and the chief secretary are also conducting visits. It is my foremost priority to ensure well-being of the people. We will ensure timely completion of the development projects.”

He said construction and repair work of 100 hospitals across Punjab will be completed by 31st January. Essential measures are being taken for the uplift and improvement of 750 police stations. Special attention is being paid on the development projects.

Steps are being taken for the provision of facilities to the masses. Work on various sections of General Hospital building is ongoing. The whole team of LDA is working on the Ravi Bridge, he said.

Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretary C&W, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Engineer LDA and concerned officials were also present.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspected the under construction dual road to link Gujranwala with Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and reviewed ongoing work for construction of the road.

He gave a final deadline to open Gujranwala Motorway link road for traffic on 25th December and directed to speed up construction activities. He issued directions to the FWO officials for an early completion of dual road.

The CM also conducted an aerial visit of the whole route and monitored ongoing work on the route. He also conducted an aerial inspection of the whole route stretching 15.2 km from Benazir Chowk up to Wahndo that will be linked with Gujranwala Motorway on 25th December.

The distance up to Lahore will be reduced to less than 45 minutes. Work on the construction of dual road amounting to Rs 7 billion 88 is ongoing swiftly.

The CM chaired a meeting at the FWO Camp Office and Colonel Imran of FWO gave a briefing about progress being made on the project.

He was informed during the briefing that on the whole 57 percent work on the construction project of 15.2-km long approach road has already been completed. About 80 percent earth work on the under construction road from Benazir Chowk up to Wahndo Interchange has also been completed.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister visited Agriculture, Food & Drug Authority Head Office. He went to different floors and inspected finishing work in various sections established by the Authority.

He witnessed equipment purchased for the labs and directed to complete civil work of the building with a high quality. Mohsin Naqvi assigned a deadline to complete 100 percent work of the whole building by 31st December.

CM monitored the auditorium and all floors of the building. CM presided over a meeting at the Authority Head Office and was given a briefing about matters pertaining to human resource and purchase of machinery. Mohsin Naqvi directed to constitute a committee under the headship of Chairman Planning & Development Board.

The committee will take prompt steps with regard to resolving affairs of the Authority. Secretary C&W gave a briefing to CM regarding civil work. Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretaries of C&W, Health, Information, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi inquired after the health of under treatment CM Office photographer Usman Zubairi and driver Aftab Gill at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences getting injured in a traffic accident.

He inquired after the well-being of photographer Usman Zubairi and driver Aftab Gill, consoled them and prayed for their early recovery. CM issued directions to the doctors to provide best treatment facilities to the photographer Usman Zubairi and driver Aftab Gill. Mohsin Naqvi said that thanks to Allah, the Almighty that both remained safe in the traffic accident.

It may be noted that photographer Usman Zubairi and driver Aftab Gill of CM office got injured in a traffic accident near Pir Mahal while coming back to Lahore from Multan three days earlier.

Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, Principal General Hospital and Professors were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023