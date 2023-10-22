BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Selective buying seen on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained stable and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained stable and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,400 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

800 bales of Deharki were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 (Primark) per maund, 3200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 13,400 per maund, 2200 bales of Khair Pur, 400 bales of Saleh Pat, 400 bales of Rohri, were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 2400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 16,100 per maund, 600 bales of Mianchanu were sold at Rs 16000 to Rs 16,100 per maund and 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 14,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

