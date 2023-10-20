BAFL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.98%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.64%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.28%)
FABL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.51%)
HBL 100.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.56%)
HUBC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.52%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
OGDC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.56%)
PAEL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
PIOC 100.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.76%)
PPL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.79%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.95%)
SNGP 51.78 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.23%)
SSGC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.26%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By 46.6 (0.91%)
BR30 18,173 Increased By 179.5 (1%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Oct 20, 2023
World

Biden says Gaza aid likely to cross in 'next 24 to 48 hours'

AFP Published 20 Oct, 2023 10:45pm

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Friday he believed the first trucks carrying aid to Gaza would come through the Rafah crossing from Egypt within the next two days.

"I believe in the next 24 to 48 hours the first 20 trucks will come across the border," Biden said as he met European Union chiefs at the White House.

At the gates of Gaza, aid piles up in Egypt

Biden said that he had a commitment from Israel and from Egypt's president to let the aid through but the "highway had to be repaved, and it was in very bad shape."

Joe Biden European Union White House Egypt Gaza aid

Comments

1000 characters
Pakistani1 Oct 20, 2023 10:58pm
Amazing to see how much control Israel has on US and more amazing and amusing to see how little control US on Israel which make US leader eats his word.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

