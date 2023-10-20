BAFL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.98%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.64%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.28%)
FABL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.51%)
HBL 100.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.56%)
HUBC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.52%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
OGDC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.56%)
PAEL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
PIOC 100.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.76%)
PPL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.79%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.95%)
SNGP 51.78 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.23%)
SSGC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.26%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By 46.6 (0.91%)
BR30 18,173 Increased By 179.5 (1%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s forex reserves halt five-week losing streak

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2023 06:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves snapped a five-week losing streak and rose to $585.9 billion as of Oct. 13, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

The reserves rose $1.16 billion from an over five-month low in the previous week.

India’s forex reserves had declined $14.2 billion in the previous five weeks.

The RBI intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee.

Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday reiterated that the central bank’s forex market interventions are aimed at preventing excessive volatility and facilitating orderly moves.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI’s intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

The rupee was largely flat against the U.S. dollar and traded in the 83.12-83.27 range in the week ending Oct. 13.

The currency settled at 83.1225 on Friday and logged its best weekly rise in two months.

---------------------------------------------------
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------
                               Oct. 13,    Oct. 6,
                               2023        2023
 Foreign currency assets       519,351     519,529
 Gold                           43,575      42,306
 SDRs                           17,995      17,923
 Reserve Tranche Position        4,975       4,983
 Position                       
 Total                         585,895     584,742
---------------------------------------------------
India RBI Reserve Bank of India India's forex reserves

Comments

1000 characters

India’s forex reserves halt five-week losing streak

Inter-bank: rupee remains largely stable, settles at 278.8 against US dollar

Military trials of civilians: SC to take up pleas on Oct 23

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

Deadline for expulsion of illegal refugees won’t be extended: minister

Pakistan looks forward to promoting cultural cooperation with Xinjiang: PM Kakar

KSE-100 gains another 367 points as positive momentum persists

PSO’s profit up nearly 1074% in 1QFY24 amid higher sales

Pakistan’s cost of power generation declines over 25% in September

Brokerage house expects status quo in upcoming MPC meeting

Read more stories