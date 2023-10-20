BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.76%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.33%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.43%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.12%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
DGKC 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.37%)
FABL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FCCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
GGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.78%)
HBL 98.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.62%)
HUBC 91.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
MLCF 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.46%)
OGDC 97.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
PAEL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
PIBTL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
PIOC 104.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.51%)
PPL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.28%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.97%)
SNGP 52.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 25.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,150 Increased By 44.2 (0.87%)
BR30 18,090 Increased By 96.4 (0.54%)
KSE100 50,697 Increased By 331.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,404 Increased By 118.4 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Japan provides up to $80mn subsidy to moonshot startup ispace

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2023 12:00pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO: Japan will provide a subsidy of up to 12 billion yen ($80 million) to moon exploration startup ispace as part of a grant programme for innovative ventures, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

Tokyo-based ispace aims to launch its second moon lander next year and start a NASA-sponsored moonshot in 2026, following its failed first lunar landing attempt in April this year.

The Japanese government’s grant will be used to develop a new spacecraft, tentatively called “Series 3”, which aims to carry more than 100-kg loads to the moon’s surface by 2027, ispace said in a corporate disclosure.

NASA official says ‘no Plan-B’ to Earth

The grant would not have any material impact on the company’s near-term earnings forecast since it relates to a future mission, ispace added.

The company has expected to book a net loss of 4.5 billion yen in the current financial period ending in March 2024.

Japan NASA Yasutoshi Nishimura moonshot startup ispace

Comments

1000 characters

Japan provides up to $80mn subsidy to moonshot startup ispace

Inter-bank update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan looks forward to promoting cultural cooperation with Xinjiang: PM Kakar

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Pakistan’s cost of power generation declines over 25% in September

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Negative adjustment of Rs357m in QTA: Nepra puts its decision on KE’s request on hold

International arbitration: SIFC directs law ministry to disallow SOEs

Read more stories