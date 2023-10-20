BAFL 40.18 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.24%)
BIPL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.7%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.81%)
DFML 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
DGKC 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.78%)
FABL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
FCCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
GGL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.14%)
HBL 99.34 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.38%)
HUBC 91.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.35%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
OGDC 96.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.54%)
PAEL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.04%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
PIOC 102.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
PPL 81.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.85%)
PRL 18.53 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.31%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.95%)
SNGP 51.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.6%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.95%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.91%)
UNITY 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,137 Increased By 31 (0.61%)
BR30 18,083 Increased By 89.7 (0.5%)
KSE100 50,537 Increased By 172.2 (0.34%)
KSE30 17,348 Increased By 62.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China ready to liaise with Russia on Mideast crisis

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2023 09:52am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BEIJING: China is ready to maintain communication and coordination with Russia to cool down the Israel-Palestinian conflict, its Middle East special envoy said after meeting with his Russian counterpart this week, Chinese state media reported.

China and Russia share the same position on the Palestinian issue, Zhai Jun was quoted saying after meeting with Russia’s special representative for Middle East and African countries in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.

“The fundamental reason for the current situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is that the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people have not been guaranteed,” Zhai said.

He said China is saddened by the number of civilian casualties and the humanitarian crisis, and is ready to play a “positive role in the resumption of Palestinian-Israeli peace talks”, as well as the “genuine implementation” of the two-state solution.

‘Walk the talk’, Palestinian diplomat tells Muslim Ummah

Zhai, who met with the Arab League representatives last Saturday and Israel’s ambassador to China on Tuesday, has said that China has no “selfish” interests on the Palestinian issue. Both envoys also exchanged views on Syria during meeting but did not elaborate.

Russia said on Thursday it was closely coordinating its policy in the Middle East and North Africa with China, for the Israel conflict as well as other crises in those regions.

China Russia Middle East Arab League RUssia Ukraine war Zhai Jun Israel Palestinian

Comments

1000 characters

China ready to liaise with Russia on Mideast crisis

Inter-bank update: rupee sess marginal improvement against US dollar

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Negative adjustment of Rs357m in QTA: Nepra puts its decision on KE’s request on hold

International arbitration: SIFC directs law ministry to disallow SOEs

FBR, Nadra agree to exchange taxpayers’ data

E&P companies: Petroleum Division fails to recover billions of rupees

PM encourages Chinese firms to explore Pakistan’s vast potential

Read more stories