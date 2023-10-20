Rameen Shamim to lead Pakistan Women-A against West Indies

LAHORE: Off-spinner Rameen Shamim has been named as captain of Pakistan Women-A team for the upcoming three-match One-Day series against West Indies Women-A.

The series is scheduled to take place at two venues in Lahore – Gaddafi Stadium and Ghani Institute for Cricket from October 24 to 29. The 15-member squad for the one-day series was announced after the women’s national selection committee assessed the performances of the players in 28 probable camps which were held at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke.

The three one-day matches against West Indies-A will be followed by a tri-nation T20 series involving West Indies Women-A and Thailand women’s emerging team, as well as a T20 series against Thailand women’s emerging team.

The squad for the T20 tri-series and the two T20s against Thailand women’s emerging team will be announced in due course.

