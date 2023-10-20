BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
DFML 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
DGKC 50.71 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.86%)
FABL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
FCCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.26%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 98.24 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.57%)
HUBC 90.81 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (3.61%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (9.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.73%)
MLCF 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
OGDC 97.77 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (4.57%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.65%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.57%)
PIOC 102.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.1%)
PPL 82.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (7.1%)
PRL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.5%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.46%)
SSGC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.8%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By 110.8 (2.22%)
BR30 17,964 Increased By 550.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 50,365 Increased By 933.7 (1.89%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 375.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2023-10-20

Rameen Shamim to lead Pakistan Women-A against West Indies

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:17am

LAHORE: Off-spinner Rameen Shamim has been named as captain of Pakistan Women-A team for the upcoming three-match One-Day series against West Indies Women-A.

The series is scheduled to take place at two venues in Lahore – Gaddafi Stadium and Ghani Institute for Cricket from October 24 to 29. The 15-member squad for the one-day series was announced after the women’s national selection committee assessed the performances of the players in 28 probable camps which were held at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke.

The three one-day matches against West Indies-A will be followed by a tri-nation T20 series involving West Indies Women-A and Thailand women’s emerging team, as well as a T20 series against Thailand women’s emerging team.

The squad for the T20 tri-series and the two T20s against Thailand women’s emerging team will be announced in due course.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

T20 series Rameen Shamim West Indies Women A Pakistan Women A

Comments

1000 characters

Rameen Shamim to lead Pakistan Women-A against West Indies

PM encourages Chinese firms to explore Pakistan’s vast potential

PM apprises mining firms about investment facilitation

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Negative adjustment of Rs357m in QTA: Nepra puts its decision on KE’s request on hold

International arbitration: SIFC directs law ministry to disallow SOEs

FBR, Nadra agree to exchange taxpayers’ data

E&P companies: Petroleum Division fails to recover billions of rupees

Read more stories