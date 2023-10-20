BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
DFML 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
DGKC 50.71 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.86%)
FABL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
FCCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.26%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 98.24 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.57%)
HUBC 90.81 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (3.61%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (9.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.73%)
MLCF 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
OGDC 97.77 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (4.57%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.65%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.57%)
PIOC 102.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.1%)
PPL 82.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (7.1%)
PRL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.5%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.46%)
SSGC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.8%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By 110.8 (2.22%)
BR30 17,964 Increased By 550.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 50,365 Increased By 933.7 (1.89%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 375.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-20

JI establishes Palestine Fund

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:17am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has established the Palestine Fund, urging the nation to extend their generous support to the besieged people of Gaza.

Speaking at a press conference at Mansoorah on Thursday, he assured the public that every donated penny would reach the Palestinians in need.

He said the volunteers of the JI’s charity, al-Khidmat Foundation, were already stationed in Istanbul, working alongside other international humanitarian organizations to devise a plan for accessing the affected area.

He further informed the journalists about the commencement of the al-Qudas committee, designed to raise awareness on the ongoing Palestine issue. The committee, headed by Raja Zafarul Haq, with JI's vice-emir Liaqat Baloch as the coordinator, includes members from various political parties, including the PPP, PTI, JUI-F, JUI-S, ANP, and others, would hold meetings with the ambassadors of different countries in Islamabad on Friday, he said.

The JI chief condemned the Israeli government for its engagement in war crimes, specifically targeting hospitals and schools in Gaza, while asserting that Washington was providing complete support for these inhumane atrocities. Expressing disappointment with the recent ministerial-level meeting of the OIC in Jeddah, he called for an OIC summit on the issue, demanding concrete steps to resolve the ongoing crises.

He urged the rulers of the Islamic world to take tangible steps against the Zionist agenda, specifically addressing the ambitions of a Greater Israel. He said Israel considers Pakistan as its top enemy.

He said the visit of the US president to Israel, during a time when occupying forces were ruthlessly taking the lives of innocent civilians in Palestine, stood as a stark challenge to the civilized world, aiming at conveying to the Muslim nation that no one could hold Israeli accountable for her actions.

Highlighting the significance of unity within the Muslim Ummah, he emphasized its necessity in liberating the holy land from the unlawful Jewish state.

Haq commended the unity demonstrated by the Pakistani nation on the issue of Palestine and stressed the imperative need for similar unity at the governmental level within the Islamic world. He urged Muslim leaders to act as genuine representatives of the sentiments of the Ummah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

JI Palestine Fund

Comments

1000 characters

JI establishes Palestine Fund

PM encourages Chinese firms to explore Pakistan’s vast potential

PM apprises mining firms about investment facilitation

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Negative adjustment of Rs357m in QTA: Nepra puts its decision on KE’s request on hold

International arbitration: SIFC directs law ministry to disallow SOEs

FBR, Nadra agree to exchange taxpayers’ data

E&P companies: Petroleum Division fails to recover billions of rupees

Read more stories