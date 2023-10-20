JI establishes Palestine Fund

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has established the Palestine Fund, urging the nation to extend their generous support to the besieged people of Gaza.

Speaking at a press conference at Mansoorah on Thursday, he assured the public that every donated penny would reach the Palestinians in need.

He said the volunteers of the JI’s charity, al-Khidmat Foundation, were already stationed in Istanbul, working alongside other international humanitarian organizations to devise a plan for accessing the affected area.

He further informed the journalists about the commencement of the al-Qudas committee, designed to raise awareness on the ongoing Palestine issue. The committee, headed by Raja Zafarul Haq, with JI's vice-emir Liaqat Baloch as the coordinator, includes members from various political parties, including the PPP, PTI, JUI-F, JUI-S, ANP, and others, would hold meetings with the ambassadors of different countries in Islamabad on Friday, he said.

The JI chief condemned the Israeli government for its engagement in war crimes, specifically targeting hospitals and schools in Gaza, while asserting that Washington was providing complete support for these inhumane atrocities. Expressing disappointment with the recent ministerial-level meeting of the OIC in Jeddah, he called for an OIC summit on the issue, demanding concrete steps to resolve the ongoing crises.

He urged the rulers of the Islamic world to take tangible steps against the Zionist agenda, specifically addressing the ambitions of a Greater Israel. He said Israel considers Pakistan as its top enemy.

He said the visit of the US president to Israel, during a time when occupying forces were ruthlessly taking the lives of innocent civilians in Palestine, stood as a stark challenge to the civilized world, aiming at conveying to the Muslim nation that no one could hold Israeli accountable for her actions.

Highlighting the significance of unity within the Muslim Ummah, he emphasized its necessity in liberating the holy land from the unlawful Jewish state.

Haq commended the unity demonstrated by the Pakistani nation on the issue of Palestine and stressed the imperative need for similar unity at the governmental level within the Islamic world. He urged Muslim leaders to act as genuine representatives of the sentiments of the Ummah.

