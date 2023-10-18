BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
New working hours for govt offices notified

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2023 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division has issued a notification of new working hours for government offices. According to the notification, the working hours of the government offices will be from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm from Monday to Friday. 1 pm to 1.30 pm will be lunch/prayer break.

The announcement of the government’s decision regarding new working hours was made by the interim government.

Ex-secretary petroleum’s absence from meetings: Senate panel to write letter to Establishment Division for action

The minister had said that the government decided to keep Saturday a holiday but the office hours have been extended, so all government employees will now work from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm instead of the previous timing 9 am- 5pm.

