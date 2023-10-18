BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
Probe into Arshad Sharif’s murder: PM seeks Kenyan president’s facilitation

APP Published 18 Oct, 2023 06:09am

BEIJING: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday sought facilitation from Kenyan President Dr William Ruto over the finalisation of the investigation into the murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif.

Journalist and news anchor Arshad Sharif was shot dead last year on October 23 during his stay in Kenya.

“The prime minister requested the Kenyan President for facilitation and finalisation of the report of Special Joint Investigation Team in the murder case of late Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif,” the PM Office said in a statement following the meeting of the two leaders in China.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation being held in Beijing, China.

PM Kakar and the Kenyan president discussed bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations in areas of trade, investment, education and people-to-people contacts.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of economic cooperation and agreed to enhance engagement to realize the true potential of bilateral trade.

PM Kakar said as a fellow member of the Belt and Road Initiative, Pakistan would like to enhance collaboration with other BRI member countries including Kenya to identify and develop new projects and initiatives.

“This commitment underscores Pakistan’s dedication to furthering development and shared prosperity through increased cooperation and partnerships,” he said.

