Citi Foundation announces grant of $500,000 to Tameer-e-Khalaq Foundation

KARACHI: The Citi Foundation announced the grant recipients of its first-ever Global Innovation Challenge, a new model to identify and provide philanthropic support to community organizations that are developing innovative solutions to social and economic challenges facing low-income communities.

The inaugural Global Innovation Challenge is providing a total of $25 million to 50 community organizations working to improve food security and strengthen the financial health of low-income families and communities around the world.

From Pakistan, Tameer-e-Khalaq Foundation, a non-governmental organization that works to empower communities through education, skill development by providing them access to essential resources, has been granted $500,000 to support programming that improves community resilience.

“Food security is not just a goal; it’s a fundamental human right. In Pakistan, where agriculture plays a pivotal role in our economy and the livelihoods of millions, ensuring food security is a moral imperative.

With Citi Foundation’s grant, we are determined to make a meaningful impact by collaborating with Tameer-e-Khalaq Foundation to alleviate our country’s pressing concerns of supply chain disruptions and affordability issues and help provide our people access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food,” said Ahmed Bozai, Citi Country Officer Pakistan, while speaking about the partnership.

