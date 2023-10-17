BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
Pakistan

PM Kakar seeks Kenya’s facilitation over investigation of journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder

  • Both sides meet on sidelines of 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation being held in Beijing
BR Web Desk Published October 17, 2023 Updated October 17, 2023 07:21pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday sought facilitation from Kenyan President Dr William Ruto over finalisation of the investigation into the murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, state-run wire service APP reported.

Journalist and news anchor Arshad Sharif was shot dead last year on October 23 during his stay in Kenya.

“The prime minister requested the Kenyan President for facilitation and finalisation of the report of Special Joint Investigation Team in the murder case of late Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif,” the PM Office said in a statement following the meeting of the two leaders.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation being held in Beijing, China.

Kakar and the Kenyan president discussed bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations in areas of trade, investment, education and people-to-people contacts.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of economic cooperation and agreed to enhance engagement to realise the true potential of the bilateral trade.

PM Kakar said as a fellow member of the Belt and Road Initiative, Pakistan would like to enhance collaboration with other BRI member countries including Kenya to identify and develop new projects and initiatives.

“This commitment underscores Pakistan’s dedication to furthering development and shared prosperity through increased cooperation and partnerships,” he said.

President Dr. William Ruto echoed the sentiments and expressed his country’s interest in learning from Pakistan’s expertise in sectors like agriculture and healthcare.

Caretaker PM Kakar extended an invitation to the President of Kenya to visit Pakistan at an early date, which was accepted by him. He also invited the prime minister to visit Kenya at his earliest convenience. It was agreed that the visits would be finalised through diplomatic channels.

Johnny Walker Oct 17, 2023 07:36pm
Going by your record so far, you can plan a trip (joy ride for family & friends included) to Kenya soon. After all there is nothing better than to be humiliated face to face by hosts, but that does not matter as you are genuinely seeking answers to Arshad Sharif's cold blooded elimination/murder (really). The answer lies in Pindi and you know it.
