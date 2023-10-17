BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,030 Increased By 21.3 (0.43%)
BR30 17,796 Increased By 97.9 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,731 Increased By 237.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,126 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

GITEX GLOBAL 2023 kicks off to cement Dubai’s status as ‘hub for tech industry’

Saleha Riaz Published October 17, 2023 Updated October 17, 2023 09:11am
Gitex Global 2023 kicks off in Dubai

DUBAI: Thousands thronged on Monday to the Dubai World Trade Centre on day one of GITEX GLOBAL 2023, officially opened by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

This was the 43rd edition of the event that has been running since 1981. This year, it is hosting nearly 6,000 exhibitors, including some 50 from Pakistan that made up the country’s ‘Tech destiNation’ pavilion, and 180,000 tech executives from 180 countries. The event is slated to conclude on Friday, and is being held across two venues – the DWTC and Dubai Harbour.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid noted that “the remarkable growth in participation at GITEX is a testament to the world’s growing confidence in Dubai as a pivotal hub for the technology industry for tomorrow and beyond.”

He said the event also conveys Dubai and the UAE’s steadfast commitment to driving progress and innovation and fostering international collaboration in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

‘GITEX GLOBAL 2023’ in Dubai: Pakistan companies look to build on last year’s successes

Dubai ‘offers everything investors need to thrive’

One of the highlights of day one was the inaugural SuperBridge Summit Dubai that took place at the Museum of the Future in partnership with GITEX, where the audience heard from H.E Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; H.E Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, as well as Dr Umar Saif, Pakistan’s caretaker IT minister.

“Technology is giving the opportunity for many of the people in this room and many of us here to see IP (intellectual property) moving across the world and to see people benefiting from the productivity and the efficiency that it brings,” said Helal Saeed Al Marri.

“We had conversations this morning around where manufacturing sits globally and how that’s changing. We had conversations about how service businesses are increasing their geographic coverage, and I think all that is made possible through events like this,” he noted.

“Hopefully, you will all take away not only some knowledge of global expansion, but also make contacts that lead to great business opportunities,” he added.

At GITEX, Pakistan makes a pitch for investment in its IT sector

Economy minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri noted that the UAE has been known as a welcoming and dynamic hub for investment in technology where the government works to create an environment “that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship and economic diversification”.

“From world-class infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology to a highly skilled workforce, we offer everything investors need to thrive.”

Pakistan’s caretaker IT minister Dr Umar Saif was part of a panel discussion titled ‘The Importance of Public Private Partnerships in Boosting Economic Growth in the Fastest Growing Economies’.

He noted that Pakistan is situated in an “interesting neighbourhood” and “it really is now on to us to make sure that we capitalise on this opportunity for enabling trade, for making sure that we become a corridor for digital connectivity.”

He said Pakistan must also “equip our people and educate our people to really benefit from all the opportunities in our neighborhood.”

He added that although Pakistan is currently facing “challenges that have probably not existed (before) or at least my generation have not seen at this scale”, they will “get resolved as we begin to understand this highly interconnected world, a world that offers opportunities beyond geographic boundaries.”

“As we embrace that, and as we capitalise on that, I think some of these traditional conflicts and challenges will also begin to fade away.”

At GITEX, the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) will be hosting this year’s Pakistan pavilion.

“Although smaller than last year, our pavilion will still be one of the biggest at GITEX Dubai,” Shahbaz Hameed, PSEB’s Director Business Development and Partnerships, told Business Recorder earlier.

“There are 26 diverse and innovative, PSEB registered companies, all set to showcase their products.”

Pakistan Technology MENA Dubai tech sector DWTC Dubai World Trade Centre gitex technology companies GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Comments

1000 characters

GITEX GLOBAL 2023 kicks off to cement Dubai’s status as ‘hub for tech industry’

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Apex court’s staff: SC orders registrar to provide info within 7 days under RTI Act

Aug LSMI output up by 2.52pc YoY

Mergers and amalgamations of companies: SECP’s guidelines not applicable on banking firms

Read more stories