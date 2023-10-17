BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
Number of tax return filers crosses 2.215m mark

Sohail Sarfraz Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: The number of income tax return filers has crossed 2.215 million for the tax year 2023 up to October 15, 2023.

The data compiled by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday revealed that the number of return filers is 0.1 million more for tax year 2023 as compared to the returns filed till October 15, 2022.

Last year, the total number of return filers reached 4.2 million for tax year 2022 up to June 30, 2022. The 4.2 million number also includes those filers who filed their returns after September 30, 2022, and up to the period of June 30, 2022.

The FBR received a total of 1.93 million income tax returns up to September 30, 2023, as compared to 1.87 million last year, reflecting an increase of 0.06 million.

