Israel committing war crimes in Gaza: JI

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said that Israel is engaging in war crimes in Gaza, emphasizing the need for the international community to assume a just and responsible role in liberating Palestine from the illegal occupation of the Jewish state.

During a conversation with the leader of the Muslim World Congress, Raja Zafarul Haq, on Monday, he highlighted that Israel is using chemical bombs in Gaza, compelling over a million residents to flee their homes.

He described Gaza as a landscape of destruction, with severe shortages of water, food, and essential medications affecting thousands of people. He expressed concern that Israeli forces are targeting the civilian population, including children and women, even during evacuation processes.

Haq has initiated a Gaza Fund and appealed to the people of Pakistan to generously contribute towards aiding the troubled Palestinians. He stressed the importance of international human rights and welfare organizations gaining access to Gaza to provide necessary assistance.

He emphasized that the Palestinians have been striving for independence for decades, and the relentless cruelty imposed on them by the Zionist regime is not a new occurrence.

