BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-17

Israel committing war crimes in Gaza: JI

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said that Israel is engaging in war crimes in Gaza, emphasizing the need for the international community to assume a just and responsible role in liberating Palestine from the illegal occupation of the Jewish state.

During a conversation with the leader of the Muslim World Congress, Raja Zafarul Haq, on Monday, he highlighted that Israel is using chemical bombs in Gaza, compelling over a million residents to flee their homes.

He described Gaza as a landscape of destruction, with severe shortages of water, food, and essential medications affecting thousands of people. He expressed concern that Israeli forces are targeting the civilian population, including children and women, even during evacuation processes.

Haq has initiated a Gaza Fund and appealed to the people of Pakistan to generously contribute towards aiding the troubled Palestinians. He stressed the importance of international human rights and welfare organizations gaining access to Gaza to provide necessary assistance.

He emphasized that the Palestinians have been striving for independence for decades, and the relentless cruelty imposed on them by the Zionist regime is not a new occurrence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Israel Palestine Gaza Sirajul Haq JI chief

Comments

1000 characters

Israel committing war crimes in Gaza: JI

RDA inflows rise to $6.75bn

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Apex court’s staff: SC orders registrar to provide info within 7 days under RTI Act

Mergers and amalgamations of companies: SECP’s guidelines not applicable on banking firms

Read more stories