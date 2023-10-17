Flood-hit provinces: Chevron constructs 175 shelter homes

KARACHI: In 2022, Pakistan was hit by one of the worst floods in its history. Millions of people were affected by the floods, and more than 800,000 houses were completely destroyed.

In these difficult times, Chevron supported the people by constructing 175 shelters in two affected provinces, Sindh & Balochistan.

The inauguration ceremony of the project took place on October 10th, and the keys of completed houses were handed over to the residents of three villages in Sindh who were affected by the natural disaster.

Present at the ceremony was Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Country Chairman & General Manager Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited.

“Chevron is proud to have been able to support the flood rehabilitation program. This is not just about providing shelter; it’s about rebuilding lives and communities.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023