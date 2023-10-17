Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted

ISLAMABAD: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Monday announced that the moon for Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH, had been sighted.
He said the first Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH would on Tuesday, (October 17).
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
ISLAMABAD: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Monday announced that the moon for Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH, had been sighted.
He said the first Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH would on Tuesday, (October 17).
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Oct 17
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.59
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Oct 17
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
525
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Oct 17
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Oct 17
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Oct 17
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Oct 17
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
74
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Oct 17
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
374.95
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Oct 17
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Oct 17
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
7.95
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Oct 17
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
81.20
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Oct 17
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.59
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Oct 17
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
525
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Oct 17
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Oct 17
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Oct 17
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Oct 17
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
74
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Oct 17
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
374.95
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Oct 17
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Oct 17
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
7.95
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Oct 17
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
81.20
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 17
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
98,168,338
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Oct 17
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
22,603,000
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Oct 17
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
22,073,500
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 17
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
18,579,007
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Oct 17
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
17,012,716
▲ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Oct 17
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
15,081,993
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Oct 17
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
9,554,904
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Oct 17
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
8,273,732
▲ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Oct 17
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
7,246,994
▲ 0.00
|
HBL Invest Fund / Oct 17
HBL Investment Fund(HIFA)
|
7,062,500
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 16
|
277.05
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 16
|
276.85
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 16
|
149.56
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 16
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 16
|
1.22
|
Euro to USD / Oct 16
|
1.05
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 16
|
5.45
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 16
|
4373.63
|
India Sensex / Oct 16
|
66166.93
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 16
|
31961.64
|
Nasdaq / Oct 16
|
13567.98
|
Hang Seng / Oct 16
|
17690.11
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 16
|
7630.63
|
Dow Jones / Oct 16
|
33984.54
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 16
|
15237.99
|
France CAC40 / Oct 16
|
7022.19
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 16
|
86.28
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 16
|
16235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 16
|
177300
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 16
|
1913.93
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 16
|
84.64
Comments