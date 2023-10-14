BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs4,900 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 14 Oct, 2023 06:39pm

Gold rates in Pakistan increased on Saturday, in line with rise in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs202,000 per tola, after moving up by Rs4,900.

The 10-garam gold was sold at Rs173,182 after an increase of Rs4,201, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold rates had largely remained stable and shed only Rs100 during the day.

Gold prices in Pakistan advanced on Saturday on the back of up to $46 rise in the international rate.

In the international market, gold was priced at 1,938 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,500 per tola.

