Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Saudi Aramco exploring potential bid for Shell’s Pakistan unit: report

Read here for details.

Gold price per tola in Pakistan largely stable

Read here for details.

Haleon Pakistan to invest $10mn in Jamshoro plant for production of Panadol base portfolio

Read here for details.

‘Comfortably placed’: SBP chief says end-Sept targets with IMF met

Read here for details.

‘Hostile intelligence agency’ responsible for Sialkot shooting: Punjab IGP

Read here for details.

KSE-100 settles near 49,500 after over 700-point gain

Read here for details.

Shamshad meets Iranian FM, Deutsche Bank leadership

Read here for details.

Govt allows name change of Summit Bank to Bank Makramah Ltd

Read here for details.