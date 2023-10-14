BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 13, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Saudi Aramco exploring potential bid for Shell’s Pakistan unit: report
- Gold price per tola in Pakistan largely stable
- Haleon Pakistan to invest $10mn in Jamshoro plant for production of Panadol base portfolio
- ‘Comfortably placed’: SBP chief says end-Sept targets with IMF met
- ‘Hostile intelligence agency’ responsible for Sialkot shooting: Punjab IGP
- KSE-100 settles near 49,500 after over 700-point gain
- Shamshad meets Iranian FM, Deutsche Bank leadership
- Govt allows name change of Summit Bank to Bank Makramah Ltd
