Haleon Pakistan to invest $10mn in Jamshoro plant for production of Panadol base portfolio

Haleon Pakistan Limited, formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited, will invest approximately $10 million (~PKR2.8 billion) in its manufacturing facility at Jamshoro.

The pharmaceutical shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“Haleon Pakistan Limited will be investing ~$10 million in its manufacturing facility at Jamshoro for the production of Panadol base portfolio, including Panadol 500mg and Panadol Extra tablets,” read the notice.

The pharma shared that the objective is to bring the latest manufacturing technology to Pakistan and enhance the production capacity to 8 billion tablets.

“This will help the company ensure smooth supplies of Pakistan’s largest pharmaceutical / Over-the-Counter medicine to the consumers and patients in need.

“This is in addition to the investment of ~$2 million being spent on enhancing the manufacturing facility of our flagship brand CaC 1000 Plus to cater to the local needs and export opportunities that the Company is currently working on,” read the notice.

Haleon Pakistan Limited shared that the investment and associated financing have been approved by its Board of Directors.

As per the company’s latest financial results, Haleon Pakistan’s profit after tax clocked in at Rs313 million in 6MCY23, up nearly 13% as compared to PAT of Rs277.28 million in the same period of the previous year.

Haleon Pakistan was incorporated in Pakistan as a publicly listed company under the provisions of the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now Companies Act, 2017) on 31 March 2015.

The company is a subsidiary of ‘Haleon Netherlands B.V’. The ultimate parent of the company is Haleon plc. It is inter alia principally engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of consumer healthcare and over-the-counter health