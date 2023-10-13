‘Hostile intelligence agency’ responsible for Sialkot shooting: Punjab IGP

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar said on Friday that the Sialkot mosque shooting that claimed three lives earlier this week, was carried out by a “rogue nation and planned outside Pakistan”, Aaj News reported.

On Wednesday, three people - prayer leader Maulana Ahad along with Maulana Muhammad Latif, who belonged to an outlawed outfit, and his security guard Hashim Ali were killed after terrorists opened fire on them at Noori-e-Madina Masjid in Mandike Guraya Chowk.

In a press conference today, the IGP held responsible a “rogue nation’s hostile intelligence agency” for the shooting, saying that the attackers were arrested.

“We have all the records about who is the person who came here, who he met, and even his geo-location. They came here from Oct 6-Oct 9 and executed the plan on Oct 11.”

He added that the LEAs including police, Counter Terrorism Department, Inter-Services Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau, and the Military Intelligence united trace the culprits of the incident as well as thwart more attacks.

The IGP said that the culprits will be presented before the court.