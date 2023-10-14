Shamshad meets Iranian FM, Deutsche Bank leadership

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar met with Finance Minister of Iran, Dr Seyed Ehsan Khandozi on the sideline of the annual meetings of WB/IMF in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The meeting was marked by productive discussions on strengthening economic cooperation and exploring avenues for bilateral trade and investment, the Finance Ministry said on social media platform X on Friday.

Both Ministers expressed their commitment to further strengthen economic ties for advancing mutual interests.

Shamshad meets officials from World Bank, Morroco’s central bank

Meanwhile, Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akthar convened a meeting with the top leadership of Deutsche Bank, on the sidelines of annual meetings of WB/IMF in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The discussions were marked by a constructive exchange of ideas and insights, focusing on fostering economic cooperation and financial stability, the Finance Ministry said this on a social media platform X on Friday.

Both parties expressed their commitment to strengthening ties and highlighted the potential for mutually beneficial initiatives in the financial sector.