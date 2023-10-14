BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-14

Bahrain envoy meets SAPM

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting between Tahir Javed, SAPM/ MOS on Investment and Mohammed Ebraheem Mohammed, Ambassador of Bahrain was held on at Board of Investment, Islamabad.

The scheduled meeting was attended by Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Secretary BOI and Director (IP)/BOI.

Pakistan has requested Bahrain side to appoint a representative to sit in BOI to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, get in close liaison with Pakistani sides and also resolve issues that Bahrain companies confront in Pakistan, if any.

On this agenda point, the Bahrain side expressed willingness.

SAPM/MOS on Investment requested Bahrain side to allot permanent space at Expo centres of Bahrain for the purpose of promoting Pakistani carpets, antiques and furniture in Bahrain.

This idea was also welcomed by the Bahrain side.

Both sides agreed to arrange a meeting with Bahraini investors at BOI for the purpose of exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan. In this context, the ambassador of Bahrain said that in the coming week, he will propose the names of individuals for meeting with SAPM/ MOS on Investment to which the SAPM/ MOS on Investment agreed.

Bahrain ambassador extended an invitation to SAPM/ MOS on Investment that a Pakistani delegation may visit Bahrain for investment purpose.

In this regard, SAPM/ MOS on Investment expressed that before Pakistani delegation pays visit to Bahrain, there is a need to work on creating opportunities for investment in Pakistan, so that the delegation comes up with concrete, tangible, and solid proposals.

After the meeting, a press conference was arranged where SAPM/ MOS on Investment thanked the ambassador of Bahrain for visiting BOI and expressing his willingness to coordinate with Pakistan for the promotion of investment and assured him that BOI being the apex body of the government of Pakistan for investment promotion and facilitation will support for execution of their plans in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SAPM BOI Tahir Javed Mohammed Ebraheem Mohammed Muhammad Sohail Rajput Bahrain envoy investment opportunities in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Bahrain envoy meets SAPM

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF: SBP chief

French envoy, Fawad discuss privatisation strategy

Shamshad meets Iranian FM, Deutsche Bank leadership

Imported auto parts: IHC orders Customs Collectorate to release containers

Amendments to NAO: SC urged to review its judgment

PBC floats proposals aimed at reducing power tariff

Govt allows name change of Summit Bank to Bank Makramah Ltd

Capacity issues hinder uplift projects in flood-hit areas: Foreign states, donors ready to finance $7.4bn

Collection of professional tax by cantonment boards illegal: SC

Various depts/organisations: TCP receivables stand at Rs253.8bn

Read more stories