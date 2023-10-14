Bahrain envoy meets SAPM

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting between Tahir Javed, SAPM/ MOS on Investment and Mohammed Ebraheem Mohammed, Ambassador of Bahrain was held on at Board of Investment, Islamabad.

The scheduled meeting was attended by Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Secretary BOI and Director (IP)/BOI.

Pakistan has requested Bahrain side to appoint a representative to sit in BOI to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, get in close liaison with Pakistani sides and also resolve issues that Bahrain companies confront in Pakistan, if any.

On this agenda point, the Bahrain side expressed willingness.

SAPM/MOS on Investment requested Bahrain side to allot permanent space at Expo centres of Bahrain for the purpose of promoting Pakistani carpets, antiques and furniture in Bahrain.

This idea was also welcomed by the Bahrain side.

Both sides agreed to arrange a meeting with Bahraini investors at BOI for the purpose of exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan. In this context, the ambassador of Bahrain said that in the coming week, he will propose the names of individuals for meeting with SAPM/ MOS on Investment to which the SAPM/ MOS on Investment agreed.

Bahrain ambassador extended an invitation to SAPM/ MOS on Investment that a Pakistani delegation may visit Bahrain for investment purpose.

In this regard, SAPM/ MOS on Investment expressed that before Pakistani delegation pays visit to Bahrain, there is a need to work on creating opportunities for investment in Pakistan, so that the delegation comes up with concrete, tangible, and solid proposals.

After the meeting, a press conference was arranged where SAPM/ MOS on Investment thanked the ambassador of Bahrain for visiting BOI and expressing his willingness to coordinate with Pakistan for the promotion of investment and assured him that BOI being the apex body of the government of Pakistan for investment promotion and facilitation will support for execution of their plans in Pakistan.

