Sindh govt to launch land record digitization project

KARACHI: Sindh government is starting an ambitious project of digitization of land records of entire province, as Minister of Revenue, Industries & Commerce Mohammad Younus Dagha said around 580 officials from provincial finance and revenue departments have been transferred during this caretaker setup to ensure transparency within the system.

He said clean-up of records in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Thatta has begun on a priority basis and the other districts will also be included in the follow-up, while a detailed survey of ‘Na-Class’ areas is also being undertaken.

Talking to a delegation of the Council of Economic and Energy Journalists (CEEJ) at his office at the Sindh Secretariat, Younus Dagha said that the government is going to ensure online facilitation and courier-delivery of all NOCs for sale, mutations, domicile, permissions, etc. in all revenue offices DC/AC/Mukhtiarkars, and Sub-registrars.

Also, he warned that those involved behind the record manipulation, tempering etc. will be dealt with iron hands.

E-Registration and E-Mutations agreement signed with Punjab Information Technology Board will be completed in 3 months.

Citizens-Revenue Liaison Committees (CRLC) are being formed in districts to monitor the implementation of facilitation initiatives.

The provincial government is also set to provide online facilitation and courier delivery of all permits, permission NOCs etc. for SITE and SSIC backed by strong monitoring system.

Allotment record of plots of SITE and SSIC will be digitize and made available on-line.

He said Development and Management companies will be managed by the representatives of industries at SITE Karachi, Superhighway Nooriabad, Kotri Hyderabad and Sukkur would be constituted and notified.

Works committee of representatives of industries at SITE Karachi Superhighway, Nooriabad, Kotri Hyderabad and Sukkur would be constituted and notified to supervise development works.

He said work on combined effluent treatment plants at SITE Haroonabad and Korangi will also be established.

Highlighting policy issues, he said Pakistan’s fundamental concern is only management, not resources. There is immense scope for value addition in the fields of human resource, agriculture and mining. These three sectors, if properly utilized and managed at least for 10 years, will have the potential to steer the country out of the economic quagmire.

He said Karachi, Hyderabad and Jamshoro have poor land records. The province has no research on its actual GDP.

Dagha said that the perspective plan is very important for development and the annual development program should be based on long-term planning instead of daily needs.

He said that the world has become much easier with the help of technology. Sindh Government has set a target of online facilitation and mobile app for the improvement of revenue records and getting information on the application online.

CRLCs will be formed in various districts to take feedback from people about digitization and efficiency.

He said that relocation of Chinese industries in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) linked to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should be our first priority so that modern industry, technology and employment can be obtained.

The caretaker government is trying to bring as much improvement as it can in its short time, he concluded.

