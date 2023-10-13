BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
Upgradation of 750 police stations planned

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

LAHORE: Announcing that the government would extend full support to the Punjab Highways Patrol police, the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday the police must treat the public with good manners and do justice to them.

While delivering keys of 313 new vehicles and uniforms to Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police at a ceremony held at his office, the CM said that the incumbent government has given new vehicles to the Punjab Highways Patrol Police after a hiatus of 19 years.

Only 47 vehicles were provided to the patrolling police after 2003-04; he said and added that the government was bound to give two uniforms to the policemen every year. From now on, every jawan and senior police officer will be given two uniforms besides the provision of additional funds, he said.

Punjab Highway Patrol police have been given the responsibility of checking the axle load. If the police perform this responsibility in a befitting manner, it would take a lead to Punjab police and traffic police, he remarked.

The CM noted that Police Khidmat Centers were also serving the masses; but along with this, we have to change the archaic ‘police culture’ to provide justice to the common man.

