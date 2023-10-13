Syngenta Pakistan recognised for its contribution towards female farmers

LAHORE: Syngenta Pakistan Limited, a leading agriculture innovation and technology company that provides crop protection, seeds, biologicals and digital services to millions of Pakistani farmers, has been recognised for its efforts for the farming communities and female farmers in a high-powered award ceremony, organised by the Women Business Network (WBN) Pakistan, at the President’s House in Islamabad.

During the event, the Honorable President conferred the “Rising Women 2023” Award to Syngenta Pakistan in recognition of company’s strong commitment and efforts for empowering female farmers and farming communities.

Dedicating this award to all female farmers and workers, Zeeshan Hasib Baig – Country GM Syngenta Pakistan – emphasized the inclusion of women as a pivotal catalyst to unleash Pakistan’s true economic potential for a healthier and economically vibrant society.

