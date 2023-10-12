PRL achieves historic production levels

KARACHI: Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) has achieved historic production levels in September 2023, marking a significant milestone.

The successful strategic shifts and efficient operations led to the highest ever sales and production in a month, bolstering profitability, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday said.

PRL achieved an unprecedented average feed rate of 5340 tons, demonstrating operational excellence and efficiency. The production of middle distillate soared over 77,000 tons, with diesel accounting for 73,423 tons, an all-time high in the refinery’s history.

Diesel sales reached an astounding figure of over 82,000 tons, marking the highest-ever diesel sales in a single month. To maximize revenue and product availability, PRL took a strategic decision to convert Naphtha into Motor Spirit (MS), resulting in the production of over 26,000 tons of MS 92, another record-breaking achievement.

