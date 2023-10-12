BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-10-12

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Caretakers in focus

Anjum Ibrahim Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

“I have attended a few annual meeting of these multilaterals.” “Right they are great forums to build contacts – finance ministers of member countries attend, though few donor countries bother to send the head of their economic teams…”

“So the US sends Donald Lu level…”

“Oh shush, don’t be facetious.”

“To underestimate the Donald Lu’s of the US State Department, and I am referring to the rank of Assistant Secretary of State…”

“I don’t, the US has only six assistant secretaries who report to the undersecretary for political affairs…”

“I bet you anything Pakistan would never ever support this job title. Under indeed, our foreign office would support a title of Over Secretary or Way Above…”

“Shush, don’t be facetious, anyway US assistant secretaries manage diplomatic missions within their designated region and…wait…there is an assistant secretary who deals with international organizations and one dealing with counterterrorism.”

“Fair enough and I for one don’t underestimate the power of Lu – he may after all be the root cause of a conviction against The Man Who Must Remain Nameless which would disqualify him for elections though I do have one question: isn’t a prime minister, the country’s chief executive entitled to declassify and share any cypher publicly, I mean Trump maintains…”

“I would have thought so. In any case, The Man Who Must Remain Nameless is defending himself in more than 150 cases so conclusions must be drawn within that perspective – in other words if the overarching objective is to disqualify him then that will surely happen in one or more than one of the 150 plus cases he is facing.”

“I guess, but anyway as I said earlier I have attended a few multilateral annual meetings and they are great contact building forums but if you are a caretaker…”

“I would again advise you: conclusions must be drawn within our perspective. Don’t forget we are in Pakistan where all sorts of aberrations are evident – be it from the constitution, from the law, from the…”

“Granted but you do realise that all previous caretakers have adhered to the three-month constitutional period except Soomro who was in the caretaker office from 16 November 2007 to 24 March 2008 – so less than a month a half of overtime…”

“What about Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretakers…”

“Stick to the federal government and look at the glass as half full - history is in the making on multiple…”

“Right, a man convicted not in absentia will return to this country amidst much fanfare and get bail?!”

“There you go – that is the change that the young ones have yearned for and it is finally going to be delivered gift wrapped…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

US US State Department PARTLY FACETIOUS Caretaker

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Caretakers in focus

IMF sees slight rise in govt expenditure

PIA, other loss-making SOEs: PM for accelerating privatisation process

KE submits three-tier IGP to govt

Buying two second-hand vessels: PPRA decides to recommend govt give exemption to PNSC

Rabi Season 2023-24: Wheat yield target set at 32.2m tons

Govt condemns Israeli siege of Gaza

‘Selling govt share in Reko Diq to KSA’: Terms being drafted to hire FA for 3rd-party assessment

New circular of FBR raises eyebrows

OIC asks India to reverse illegal steps of Aug 5, 2019

‘B’ Category: Authorisation of 5 forex cos suspended

Read more stories