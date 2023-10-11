BAFL 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
BIPL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.65%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.65%)
DGKC 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FABL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
FCCL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.19 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.7%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (10.93%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
MLCF 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
OGDC 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.76%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
PIOC 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.62%)
PPL 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.71%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.68%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.41%)
TELE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TPLP 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.83%)
UNITY 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.69%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.8 (0.82%)
BR30 17,419 Increased By 225.1 (1.31%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets PRL (Pakistan Refinery Limited) 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.3%

Pakistan Refinery says it has achieved historic production in September

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:09pm

Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), a subsidiary of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO), said it achieved a historic level of production of petroleum products in the month of September.

The development was shared by PRL in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“Pakistan Refinery Limited has achieved historic production levels in September 2023, marking a significant milestone,” read the notice.

The company said that successful strategic shifts and efficient operations led to the highest-ever sales and production in a month, bolstering profitability.

“PRL achieved an unprecedented average feed rate of 5,340 tons. The production of middle distillate soared over 77,000 tons, with diesel accounting for 73,423 tons, an all-time high in the refinery’s history,” it said.

The OMC shared that diesel sales reached over 82,000 tons, marking the highest-ever sales of the product in a single month.

“To maximise revenue and product availability, PRL took a strategic decision to convert Naphtha into Motor Spirit (MS), resulting in the production of over 26,000 tons of MS 92, another record-breaking achievement,” read the notice.

Back in July, PRL launched the Refinery Expansion and Upgrade Project (REUP) to enhance and modernise its refining capabilities.

The REUP project involves the expansion of PRL’s crude processing capacity from the current 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 100,000 bpd, along with the installation of deep conversion capabilities.

This would have enabled the conversion of the entire fuel oil production into valuable products such as petrol and diesel while adhering to the stringent EURO V standard for environmentally friendly fuels.

As per PRL’s latest financial results, the company witnessed a significant decline of over 85% YoY in its profitability, Its earnings stood at Rs1.82 billion in FY23, compared to profit of Rs12.57 billion in the same period last year (SPLY).

The company said the decline came amid depletion of the country’s foreign exchange reserves, depreciation of PKR, a steep increase in the interest rate and highest-ever inflation.

PSX PSO diesel PRL petrol sales Pakistan Refinery Ltd Refinery Expansion and Upgrade Project (REUP)

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan Refinery says it has achieved historic production in September

Shamshad meets officials from World Bank, Morroco’s central bank

Intra-day update: rupee maintains its grip over US dollar, now below 280

Open-market: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

SIUT Trust looks to purchase Karachi’s Regent Plaza Hotel for Rs14.5bn

Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with France’s Total: state energy firm

SC Practice & Procedure Act: CJP says Parliament, SC can function simultaneously

Sri Lanka’s talks with creditors ongoing, unaware of specific deals: IMF

Oil falls, investors mull possible conflict escalation

Massive hike in gas tariffs now seems inevitable

Read more stories