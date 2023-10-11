BAFL 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
BIPL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.08%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.48%)
DFML 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
DGKC 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.35%)
FABL 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.14%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.76%)
HUBC 88.43 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.56%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.53%)
OGDC 96.14 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.75%)
PAEL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2%)
PIBTL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.51%)
PPL 75.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.56%)
PRL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.29%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SNGP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.04%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.59%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TPLP 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
TRG 90.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.93%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,907 Increased By 32.1 (0.66%)
BR30 17,366 Increased By 172.3 (1%)
KSE100 48,362 Increased By 222 (0.46%)
KSE30 16,743 Increased By 93.7 (0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil little changed as Middle East supply concerns fade

Recorder Report Published October 11, 2023 Updated October 11, 2023 08:05am

Oil prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as concerns eased about potential supply disruptions due to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Brent crude rose 12 cents at $87.77 a barrel by 0009 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 3 cents to $86.00 a barrel.

Brent and WTI surged more than $3.50 on Monday as the military clashes raised fears that the conflict could spread beyond Gaza, but settled lower in Tuesday’s session.

Oil prices down on easing concerns

While Israel produces very little crude oil, markets worried that if the conflict escalates it could hurt Middle East supply and worsen an expected deficit for the rest of the year.

U.S. officials have pointed fingers at Iran as being complicit in the Hamas attack on Israel, but credible evidence of the Islamic Republic’s role has yet to appear.

Political risk has kept crude prices from falling further.

Israel says it has razed sections of Gaza as it takes revenge for the Hamas assaults.

Powerful Iraqi and Yemeni armed groups aligned with Iran have threatened to target U.S. interests with missiles and drones if Washington intervenes to support Israel.

In a more positive sign for supply, Venezuela and the U.S. have progressed in talks that could provide sanctions relief to Caracas by allowing at least one additional foreign oil firm to take Venezuelan crude oil under some conditions.

Oil prices crude oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Oil little changed as Middle East supply concerns fade

Employees of power sector entities: Nepra opposes free electricity, monetisation

IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate

ECC forms core group on food inflation

Only core business of PIA to be offered: Fawad

Sept workers’ remittances up 5pc to $2.206bn MoM

Q2 FY24: Govt decides to borrow over Rs10trn

Pending case of a fertiliser co: IHC asks FBR to submit its cost of litigation

Benami transactions, misuse of taxpayers’ CNICs: FTO directs FBR to investigate cases

IBIS: SIFC seeks timelines for installation of telemetry system

President for elections in free, fair, transparent manner

Read more stories