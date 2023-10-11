Talking to prisoners on phone: Adiala Jail authorities asked to submit jail SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The special court hearing the cypher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday asked Adiala Jail authorities to submit the jail standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding talking to prisoners on the phone after they refused to allow Khan to talk to his sons on the phone.

Special court judge, Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the PTI chief’s petition seeking to permit him to talk to his sons-Qasim and Suleiman – on the phone asked the Adiala Jail superintendent to submit the SOPs regarding talking to prisoners on the phone by October 18.

Khan filed the petition through his counsel Shiraz Ahmed, in which, he requested the court to issue a fresh order to allow the PTI chief to talk to his sons.

He requested the court to direct Adiala Jail superintendent to make arrangements for a phone call.

The judge during the previous hearing sought a report from Adiala Jail superintendent regarding the matter and asked him whether the PTI chief could talk to his sons from jail on the telephone or not.

During the hearing, the superintendent of Adiala Jail submitted a report before the court and refused to allow Khan to talk to his sons over the phone.

The superintendent stated: “Under the Official Secrets Act, it is not allowed to let the arrested accused talk over the phone abroad.”

The court sought the jail SOPs from Superintendent Adiala Jail regarding talking to the inmates on the phone and adjourned the hearing till October 18.

