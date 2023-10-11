BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 150,499 tonnes of cargo comprising 96,781 tonnes of import cargo and 53,718 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 96,781 comprised of 69,122 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 18,733 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,172 tonnes of Wheat & 1,754 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 53,718 comprised of 40,409 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 40 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 13,269 Tons of Clinkers.

Nearly, 8492 containers comprising of 3641 containers import and 4851 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1335 of 20’s and 1482 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 274 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 636 of 20’s and 1008 of 40’s loaded containers while 363 of 20’s and 313 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Independent Spirit, Safeen Prize, Chemroute Pegasus, Warnow Boatswain, Xin Hong Kong and Msc Jemima berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

As many as,06 ships namely, Lotus A, Cma Cgm Titus, Navios Jasmine, Safeen Prize, Olympia and Warnow boatswain Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Silvana and Hung Shan-16 left the port on today morning 10th October, while four more ships, Maersk Boston, Al-Thakhira, Elena and Mei Lin Wan are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 127,158 tonnes, comprising 97,051 tonnes imports cargo and 30,107 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,660 Containers (889 TEUs Imports and 1,771 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Maersk Kensington, MSC Vilda-X, TRF Kobe and BBG Forever & another ship Nave Andromeda are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Oil Terminal on Tuesday, 10th October, while two more ships, MSC Positano and Al Rayyan with Containers and LNG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday 11th October, 2023.

